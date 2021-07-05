हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Copa America 2021

Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi gets headbutt after quarterfinal clash, Watch video

Things could have been much worse, but fortunately, that was averted. Lionel Messi was seen touching his right cheekbone.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is the leading goal-scorer in ongoing Copa America 2021. (Source: Twitter)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been in sensational form in the ongoing Copa America 2021 in Brazil. Messi is leading the race for winning the Golden Boot in the tournament this year with four goals so far – double than any other footballer in the event. Messi, who scored a brilliant free-kick against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, nearly injured himself after the match. After the quarter-final, the Argentine team was over the moon, and while congratulating Messi, the equipment manager Mario Di Stéfano nearly headbutted Messi.

Things could have been much worse, but fortunately, that was averted. Messi was seen touching his right cheekbone.

“Loves that hurt. Be more careful with the Number 10,” tweeted Copa America’s social media handle.

Watch the video here...

During the game against Ecuador, Messi also contributed with two assists and was the man of the match. Messi leads the tally with four goals, while Brazil’s Neymar has scored two goals and finds himself in the second spot with many other players.

Argentina will now lock horns against Colombia in the semis. The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the National Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Fans are already hoping for an Argentina versus Brazil final. That happens or not would be interesting to see.

Apart from Copa and Argentina, Messi has still been making headlines over the expiry of his contract with Barcelona. There are massive speculations over the future of the 34-year-old. Some reports claim that Messi will get a two-year extension with Barcelona, but there has been no confirmation on that as yet.

