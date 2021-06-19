हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Copa America 2021

Copa America: Lionel Messi’s brilliance helps Argentina beat Uruguay - WATCH

The result leaves Argentina joint group leaders with Chile, with both teams securing four points from their first two matches of the tournament.

Copa America: Lionel Messi's brilliance helps Argentina beat Uruguay - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

A first-half strike from Guido Rodriguez fired Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in their Copa America Group B match here on Friday.

Argentina went ahead in the 13th minute when the Real Betis midfielder headed in at the far post after Lionel Messi's mazy run and cross from the left side of the penalty box.

Uruguay had a greater share of possession and completed more passes than their opponents, who were content to sit back after their early goal.

But despite dictating terms in the midfield, Oscar Tabarez's men failed to have a single shot on target as Argentina's compact defence blunted the twin threat of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

At the other end, Messi caused problems for Uruguay with his dribbles in the last third but he was frequently crowded out by Uruguayan defenders.

The result extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 15 games since they lost in the semifinal of the last Copa America in 2019.

Their next game is against Paraguay on Monday, while Uruguay take on Chile the same day.

The result leaves Argentina joint group leaders with Chile, with both teams securing four points from their first two matches of the tournament. Uruguay are fourth, having played only one match so far.

