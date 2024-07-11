Copa America: Massive Fight Breaks Out After Uruguay-Colombia Semi-Final, Darwin Nunez Involved!

After Colombia defeated Uruguay to reach the Copa America 2024 finals, tempers flared between fans and players which eventually led to violent acts breaking out in the stands between the Uruguay players and the Colombian fans at The Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte. Several big-name players were involved in the fight including the Liverpool and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez who appeared to punch a fan and had to be held back in the midst of the violence.

Danger To Families

According to Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez, several Colombian fans had turned aggressive towards the families of the Uruguay players who were sitting in the stands with children present amongst them. "This is a disaster, our family was in danger,” “We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. There was not a single police officer and we were there standing up for our own," said Gimenez after the match. According to Marco Bielsa, the Uruguay coach did not see the drama unfold as he had already gone into the dressing room. “There was some argument in the midfield, and when I saw that happening, I went to the locker room. I thought they were thanking the fans for their support, But then I learned there were some problems over there, unfortunately.” Said Bielsa when asked about the situation.

Violent Scenes Postgame

Several visuals have surfaced of Darwin Nunez getting punched by a fan and also of him punching a fan in the face in the violent aftermath of the match. There were already instances of emotions flaring after the final whistle when it was seen that Luis Suarez was seen scuffling with a few players and coaches. The governing body of Copa America 2024, CONMEBOL released a strong statement after the violent acts stating that- “CONMEBOL strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football. Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values. There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field,” the organization said. “We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”