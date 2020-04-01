Coronavirus COVID-19: AIFF contributes Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares Fund

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund to support the fight against the coronavirus threat. The AIFF has also directed all employees to work from home from March 14 itself, and all footballing activities under AIFF aegis have also been suspended till further notice.

"The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. The decision to donate Rs 25 lakhs is unanimous. We need to stand together and help each other, hoping to overcome the crisis," AIFF President Praful Patel said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Hockey India also contributed Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund. On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister`s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES. Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM`s Disaster Relief Fund. Earlier on Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.