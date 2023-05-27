Coventry City vs Luton Town EFL Championship Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India On TV And More?

Coventry City and Luton Town might not be two of the biggest clubs in world football, but come Saturday all eyes will be on them when they take center stage at the Wembley stadium for the EFL Championship play-off final. The winner will be promoted to the Premier League, becoming the third team after Burnley and Sheffield United to secure promotion.

Besides promotion to the Premier League, the play-off final is considered to be the ‘richest’ game in football with the winner expected to receive a massive financial boost.

According to financial firm Deloitte, this could be anywhere in the range of 135 million pounds to 265 million pounds in the next 3-5 years, depending on how the team performs in the top league. (Manchester United Confirm Champions League Return With 4-1 Win Over Chelsea, WATCH)

Luton Town have worked their way up from non-league football and their home ground at Kenilworth Road would need to be refurbished to be made fit for the Premier League. Coventry City, on the other hand were the inaugural members when Premier League started in 1992/93, but after being relegated in the 2000/01 season, this is the closest they’ve been to returning to the top flight.

Both teams have experienced remarkable journeys, climbing their way up the football pyramid after intense battles in League Two during the 2017-18 season to now finding themselves on the cusp of achieving their Premier League dreams.

Luton Town finished third in the Championship and then came back to defeat Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate, after losing the first leg 2-1.

Coventry finished fifth in the league, and fought their way to a 1-0 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in the playoffs.

Ahead of the match, checkout the LIVE streaming details below:

When will the EFL Championship Final take place?

The EFL Championship Final will be played on Saturday, May 27.

What time will the EFL Championship Final match start?

The EFL Championship Final match will start at 9 PM (IST).

Where can you LIVE Stream the EFL Championship Final in India?

The EFL Championship final will be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app. The match will kick off at 9:15 PM IST on Saturday, May 27. Football fans will be able to live stream the action exclusively on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.