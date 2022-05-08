हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez REVEAL their daughter name - see pics

Ronaldo's baby girl was born on April 18, after he and his girlfriend Georgina announced the tragic news of their infant son’s death. Ronaldo had been expecting twins with his partner but they sadly lost their son. His daughter did arrive safely though and was recently able to return to Ronaldo’s home with the rest of his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his daughter (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have revealed the name of their newly-born daughter.

The celebrity couple has named their newborn baby girl 'Bella Esmeralda'  who was born on April 18.

Georgina took to Instagram and shared the newborn's name. While captioning the cute pics, she wrote, "Bella Esmeralda" along with her date of birth 18-04-22.

Interestingly, the name of their baby girl roughly translates to 'beautiful' given Ronaldo and Georgina's Portuguese roots.

Earlier last week, Ronaldo gave the world the first glimpses of his daughter, as he shared a picture with the newborn along with the caption "Forever Love", however, on Saturday afternoon, Georgina made public, the name of their baby girl.

 

Notably, Ronaldo-Georgina recently suffered a massive tragedy as they were expecting twins, however, their baby boy couldn't survive.

Days after the unfortunate event, Georgina and Ronaldo's baby girl finally got home on April 21. The Manchester United star shared a post on his Instagram where he's seen with his partner Georgina and all the other 5 kids.

Ronaldo captioned the post, "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

 

In the post, every member of Ronaldo's family is present. Starting from the left, Georgina is sitting with the eldest son, Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo alongside them. Ronaldo is holding the newborn baby girl with daughter Alana alongside him.

All about Ronaldo's other 4 kids

Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017, was the first child Georgina gave birth to with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Jr is the eldest of all the children Ronaldo has who was born in 2010 June and his mother remains undisclosed to the World as she signed a contract to never announce her right over the child. 

Once Ronaldo was asked if the child wanted to know about his mother what would he do? "I will tell him who she is if he asks me at the right time, when he's old and mature enough" the Portuguese had replied.

Eva and Mateo were twins born in June 2017 and Ronaldo did confirm that he became a father to those children via surrogacy

