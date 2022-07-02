NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United to 'let him go' with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli interested: reports

A number of clubs are interested in signing the all-time Champions League top scorer like - Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
  • Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea are in interested in signing Ronaldo
  • Ronaldo has asked Man United to accept bids for him

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Premier League club Manchester United to accept a transfer bid for him if the right offer arrives for the club. The 37-year-old's decision to leave the club comes with an ambition to play in the UEFA Champions League next season which is impossible with the Red Devils, as they finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season, as per The Times.

A number of clubs are interested in signing the all-time Champions League top scorer like - Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea. The German Champions are said to be the favourites to sign the Portugal captain with their star striker Robert Lewandowski eyeing a move away from the club to Spanish club FC Barcelona. Ronaldo has told the club that in the ending years of his career, he wants to play in the best competitions possible.

The 37-year-old joined Manchester United second time in his career in the 2021/22 season ending his campaign as the top scorer of the club, scoring 24 goals in 37 matches.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is in a mood to bring the up old tactics of Man United where the team pressed the opposition aggressively up front and Ronaldo is certainly does not fit in ten Hag's style of play.

The Portuguese icon is not only one of the greatests to play the game but is also the leading all-time goalscorer in the history of football. Ronaldo crossed the 800-goal mark in December against Arsenal following up with a hattrick later against Tottenham in March surpassing Josef Bican in FIFA's all-time goalscorer list in competitive matches. The standard set by the 37-year-old is just phenominal and he's now looking for a club which suits his individual game better.

