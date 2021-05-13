Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 100 club goals in three different countries

Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal for Juventus in all competitions kept his side's hopes alive of a top-four Serie A finish after a 3-1 win at an impressive Sassuolo on Wednesday. The result was not easy to come by for Juve, with returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saving an early penalty, but goals from Adrien Rabiot, Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala meant they stayed fifth, two points off the Champions League qualification places.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer also became the first player in history to score 100-plus club goals in three countries. Ronaldo also has netted 103 times for Portugal.

118 goals for @ManUtd

450 goals for @realmadrid

100 goals for @juventusfc Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100+ club goals in three countries. He's also netted 103 times for Portugal. Is @Cristiano human? pic.twitter.com/muMNge4qnM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 12, 2021

Buffon, who announced this week that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, replaced Wojciech Szczesny in goal and immediately showed he has lost none of his ability as he brilliantly kept out Domenico Berardi's spot-kick.

The chances kept coming for the home side, and their profligacy proved costly as Rabiot drilled home the opener in the 28th minute, before Ronaldo reached another milestone just before the break with a cool finish from the edge of the area.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the FIRST player to ever score 100 club goals in 3 different countries pic.twitter.com/r2vXbNNaFb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 12, 2021

Sassuolo continued to do everything but score, until Giacomo Raspadori finally beat Buffon just before the hour mark. But Dybala also reached a century of Juve goals, with a fine dinked finish, to ensure they kept pace with their top-four rivals Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli, who all won in the latest round of matches, with two games to play.

"It was important to win tonight, we were so poor in the match with Milan," Rabiot told DAZN. "We wanted to do more, we suffered but the attitude was the right one."

"We are all angry, Juve must do better. We must try to win the last two games and see what happens."