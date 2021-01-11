Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint-highest goalscorer of all time

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-highest goalscorer of all time in the history of football. Ronaldo now has 759 goals and he is tied at the first spot along with Josef Bican. The Portuguese striker achieved the feat on Sunday after scoring a goal against Sassuolo in Serie A, Goal.com reported.

Ronaldo struck once in the match, and as a result, Juventus won the match 3-1 to move to the fourth spot with 33 points from 16 matches. As a result of this goal, Ronaldo also became the only player to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in the top five leagues.

Ronaldo has scored at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in every campaign since 2006-07. Juventus is currently seven points behind Serie A table-toppers AC Milan with a game in hand.

The side also sits four points before second-placed Inter Milan and one point behind third-place Roma. Juventus will next take on Genoa on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia clash and then the side will lock horns against Inter Milan on Sunday in Serie A.

Following their win at leaders AC Milan in midweek, Juventus struggled to create many chances in the first half, but their cause was aided after Pedro Obiang was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Federico Chiesa just before halftime.

Juventus capitalised on the numerical advantage as Danilo was left in plenty of space to fire home a fierce opener in the 50th minute, but the lead lasted just eight minutes as Gregoire Defrel levelled to stun the hosts.

Ramsey, who has been in and out of the side this season, put Juve in front in the 82nd minute with his first goal of the season. In contrast, Serie A top scorer Ronaldo took his season`s tally to 15 as he struck in stoppage-time to complete the win.

The result helped Juve close the gap with leaders Milan to seven points, having played one game less. Sassuolo stay seventh. "Victories are built with everyone`s work and sacrifice, we have already made mistakes too many times," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.

"After Milan`s win over Torino (on Saturday) we understood that we need maximum concentration and the desire to bring home the victories. We had to continue after the win at the San Siro. It was important to maintain our form."

After scoring three times in Milan in midweek, Juve’s strikeforce could not get going in the first half at the Juventus Stadium.

