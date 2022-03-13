हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo creates HISTORY, becomes all-time top goal-scorer with hattrick against Tottenham - WATCH

A first hattrick since returning to Manchester United last summer brings Ronaldo up to 807 career goals with numerous outlets crowning him as the highest ever goal-scorer in the history of men's football.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (March 12).

The all-time top goal-scorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to ‘55.

Ronaldo’s 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record.

The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho’s neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.

It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

Ronaldo’s goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the Portugal national team.

The Czech FA has said that Bican’s total was actually 821 goals following a review of his statistics.

Top 10 goal-scorers in men's football history

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 807
  2. Josef Bican - 805
  3. Romario - 772
  4. Lionel Messi - 759
  5. Pele - 757
  6. Ferenc Puskas - 746
  7. Gerd Muller - 734
  8. Ferenc Deak - 576
  9. Uwe Seeler - 575
  10. Tulio Maravilha - 575

Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

