Cristiano Ronaldo creates HISTORY, becomes all-time top goal-scorer with hattrick against Tottenham - WATCH

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (March 12).

The all-time top goal-scorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to ‘55.

Ronaldo’s 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record.

The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho’s neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.

It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

The moment @Cristiano hit career goals and became the all-time leading scorer #MUFC | #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2022

Ronaldo’s goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is the Greatest League Scorer of all time, Greatest Country Scorer of all time, Greatest Champions League Scorer of all time & the Greatest Football Goal Scorer of all time pic.twitter.com/i2bF47R6Gv — Franklin (@FKwesh) March 12, 2022

The Czech FA has said that Bican’s total was actually 821 goals following a review of his statistics.

Top 10 goal-scorers in men's football history

Cristiano Ronaldo - 807 Josef Bican - 805 Romario - 772 Lionel Messi - 759 Pele - 757 Ferenc Puskas - 746 Gerd Muller - 734 Ferenc Deak - 576 Uwe Seeler - 575 Tulio Maravilha - 575

Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.