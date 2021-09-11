Cristiano Ronaldo debut for Manchester United vs Newcastle: Check MUN vs NEW Premier League match LIVE streaming and match details

The stage is set and Old Trafford would once again chant Cristiano Ronaldo's name aloud as the star striker is all set to make his second debut for Manchester United when they face Newcastle in a Premier League 2021-22 clash, on Saturday (September 11).

Ahead of the match, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Ronaldo will have a role to play in the match against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese will definitely make his second debut for the club, the United boss confirmed at a press conference on Friday. Ronaldo has been training with his new teammates for the first time this week as the team prepares to welcome Steve Bruce's side to Old Trafford at the weekend.

"He's been having a good preseason with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here. He'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure," Ole said as per manutd.com.

Manchester United are currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League 2021/22 standings with two wins from three matches and seven points in their kitty and, a win at the Old Trafford could well see them climb to top of the points table for now.

On the other hand, Newcastle United are placed at the 17th position with two losses and a draw from their three games with just a solitary point.

