हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo equals THIS big record of David De Gea at Manchester United

In his first spell at Manchester United, Ronaldo won the coveted award in three campaigns. After an impressive return to Old Trafford, fans have voted for the Portuguese icon to receive the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Cristiano Ronaldo equals THIS big record of David De Gea at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in his first season back at the Premier League club.

In his first spell at United, Ronaldo won the coveted award in three campaigns - 2003/04, 2006/07 and 2007/08. After an impressive return to Old Trafford, fans have voted for the Portuguese icon to receive the trophy for a record-equalling fourth time.

David De Gea is the only other Red to have claimed a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes.

United's no.7 has enjoyed a clinical campaign, registering 24 goals in all competitions and defying anyone who doubted whether the 37-year-old could still perform in the cut and thrust of English football after his long stints in Spain and Italy.

The majority of Ronaldo's strikes - 18 - came in the Premier League, a tally that positioned him third behind only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min who shared the Golden Boot prize.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to individual honours and has produced a number of match-winning displays for the Reds across the season, including his hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, and his second debut against Newcastle United when he netted twice in front of the ecstatic Old Trafford crowd.

In addition to his domestic goalscoring exploits, the Portuguese striker bagged six Champions League goals, demonstrating once again his ability to deliver at the highest level of club football.

De Gea - United's Players' Player of the Year - was the runner-up to Ronaldo for the Sir Matt Busby award, while resurgent midfielder Fred emerged in third place. Both candidates joined

Cristiano in demonstrating impressive consistency across what was a difficult season for the team overall.

Despite their challenges, the legendary no.7 was a convincing victor in the end, adding yet another entry to an already incredibly long list of achievements.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Premier League 2022Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

UEFA Nations League: Hungary beat England after 60 years

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Namaste India: Russia's air strikes in Donbass