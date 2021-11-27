हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo faces HUGE challenge as Portugal likely to face off Italy for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2022

The winning team from each path qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning Italy and Portugal cannot both reach the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces HUGE challenge as Portugal likely to face off Italy for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2022
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

The last two European champions, Italy and Portugal, could face off for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were drawn on Friday in the same path for the playoffs.

The 12 teams -- 10 of which finished runners-up in their groups -- were split into three four-team paths, each with its own semi-finals and final. Seeded teams were guaranteed a home game in the semi-finals.

The winning team from each path qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning Italy and Portugal cannot both reach the tournament.

Italy, who won the Euros earlier this year, and 2016 European champions Portugal will play their semi-final games at home against North Macedonia and Turkey, respectively.

Should the two heavyweights advance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will have home advantage in the final.

“It could have been a little better,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI2.

“As we would have gladly avoided them (Portugal), probably they too would have avoided us. We will have to play a great match (against North Macedonia), then we will see in the final.”

Failure to advance would be a major blow for four-time World Cup winners Italy, who did not reach the 2018 edition when they were knocked out by Sweden in the playoffs -- the first time they had missed out on qualification in 60 years.

Meanwhile, Portugal captain Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men’s international football, has scored in the last four World Cups but the 36-year-old’s side must get past Turkey first.

“We can’t count them out. They always put on a fight against their rivals,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said of Turkey, refusing to discuss a potential final with Italy.

“We can’t look back and analyse now what they did in the Euros (where Turkey lost all three group games). We need to look in depth at the way they play, but what we really need is to be prepared to those matches.”

The playoff semi-finals and finals will be played from March 24-29.

EUROPEAN PLAYOFF DRAW (HOME SIDE FIRST)

Path A

Semi-final 1: Scotland v Ukraine

Semi-final 2: Wales v Austria

Path B

Semi-final 3: Russia v Poland

Semi-final 4: Sweden v Czech Republic

Path C

Semi-final 5: Italy v North Macedonia

Semi-final 6: Portugal v Turkey

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA World CupPortugalItalyCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup to be held every 2 years? FIFA President SLAMS those who don't back his plans

Must Watch

PT13M36S

DNA: What India learnt from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?