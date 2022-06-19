Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Manchester United, say reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for another club in the summer window after the star forward feels that he will not be a part new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag's system, as per La Repubblica (Italy). The former Ajax manager is in a mood to bring the up old tactics of Manchester United where they pressed the opposition aggressively up front and Ronaldo is certainly not in ten Hag's plans for that kind of a role. The 37-year-old joined Manchester United second time in his career in the 2021/22 season ending his campaign as the top scorer of the club, scoring 24 goals in 37 matches.

Jorge Mendes, agent of Cristiano Ronaldo is already looking up for offers around the Europe map with AS Roma and another club looking to sign up the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo has had a fine season if we talk about individual brilliance as he finished in the top-five goalscorers category of the Premier League this season and was crowned Man United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in his first season back at Old Trafford. By doing so, Cristiano equalled veteran goalkeeper David De Gea's record of winning the award four times. The Portuguese international won his first three under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance in - 2003/04, 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons, respectively.

Moreover, the Portuguese icon crossed the 800-goal mark in December against Arsenal following up with a hattrick later against Tottenham in March surpassing Josef Bican in FIFA's all-time goalscorer list in competitive matches. The standard set by the 37-year-old is just phenominal and he's now looking for a club which suits his individual game better.

United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, which means that there will be no Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season, a competition in which he's the highest goal-scorer of all-time.