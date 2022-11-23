topStoriesenglish
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United: Wayne Rooney says striker left club NO OPTION, WATCH

The former England captain Wayne Rooney added that Cristiano Ronaldo is still a very good player but not what he was when he was 23. 

Manchester United parted ways with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday (November 23) after the Portugal footballer criticised the Premier League club brutally in a recent interview. United terminated Ronaldo’s contract prematurely and with immediate effect. Former United and England striker Wayne Rooney said that Ronaldo left the club ‘no option’.

“I have said many times that Ronaldo is one of the best players of all time. It’s sad to see it end this way, but I think once everyone saw the interview he did with Piers Morgan and how he attacked the club, I think there was no option (but) for this to happen,” said Rooney on VISA Match Centre, adding he was not surprised with the development.

WATCH Wayne Rooney speak about Cristiano Ronaldo here...

The former England captain added that Ronaldo is still a very good player but not what he was when he was 23. “He is now 37. I still felt there was a part for him to play at Manchester United maybe not from the start but coming on (as a substitute). He obviously doesn’t feel to accept that role and wants to continue his career elsewhere, so for the club, it’s probably the best thing,” Rooney explained. “It allows them to focus on the players who are there and want to be there, and for Cristiano, his focus will solely be on the World Cup and Portugal.”

Rooney felt that teams will look to sign if he has a good tournament. Ronaldo will be seen in action for the first time in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when Portugal take on Ghana in a Group H on Thursday (November 24).

Ronaldo has so far scored 7 goals in World Cup tournaments, a record that was equalled by his long-term rival Lionel Messi for Argentina on Tuesday (November 22). However, Messi’s Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup.

