Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most iconic footballers, will not be part of Al Nassr’s opening match of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League against Iraqi side Al Shorta. The Portuguese star, who has been a key figure for the Saudi Arabian club, is set to miss the highly anticipated fixture due to a viral infection. This marks a significant setback for Al Nassr as they kickstart their campaign in the prestigious continental tournament.

Ronaldo Ruled Out Due To Illness

Al Nassr confirmed Ronaldo's absence on Sunday, September 15, through an official statement. The club revealed that their captain was diagnosed with a viral infection, preventing him from traveling with the team to Iraq. According to the team's medical advice, Ronaldo has been instructed to rest and recover at home.

"Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection. The team's doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result, he will not be traveling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery," the club announced via their social media channels.

The absence of Ronaldo will surely be felt by Al Nassr, who have relied on the 38-year-old’s experience and leadership since his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Despite this setback, Al Nassr will look to make a strong start to their AFC Champions League campaign under the guidance of coach Luís Castro.

Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League 2024-25 Journey

Al Nassr, alongside fellow Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Ahli, is part of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite group stage. The competition has adopted a new format this season, similar to the Swiss system used in the UEFA Champions League, where each team plays eight matches – four at home and four away.

Al Nassr’s first challenge in the group stage will be an away fixture against Al Shorta on Monday, September 16. Following this, they will return to host Qatar’s Al-Rayyan before traveling to Iran to face Esteghlal. Other key fixtures include a home clash with UAE’s Al Ain, an away trip to Qatar to play Al Gharafa, and a final group match against Persepolis in Iran on February 17, 2025.

This season’s AFC Champions League is crucial for Al Nassr, with Ronaldo’s presence expected to bolster their chances of making a deep run in the tournament. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for the Portuguese legend to make his debut in the 2024-25 competition, as he is expected to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Road Ahead for Ronaldo and Al Nassr

While Ronaldo’s absence will be a blow for the team in their opening match, Al Nassr still boasts a formidable squad capable of competing at the highest level. The team will now turn to other stars such as Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mané to lead the attack against Al Shorta.

Ronaldo is expected to return to the pitch soon, with fans eager to see him in action as Al Nassr navigates the challenging group stage fixtures ahead. With the club aiming to make a significant impact on the continental stage, Ronaldo’s eventual return will provide a much-needed boost as they chase AFC Champions League glory.

For now, Al Nassr will be hoping to secure a positive result in Iraq and get their campaign off to a strong start, even without their talismanic captain.