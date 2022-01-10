Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals her ‘rags to riches story’ on Netflix

Cristiano Ronaldo and his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s love story is the envy of the whole world. Georgina, a lingerie model, revealed how she rose from a live to poverty in Madrid to one of superstardom alongside the football superstar Ronaldo.

Georgina, who hails from Argentina, revealed in a Netflix documentary meeting the Portuguese superstar changed her life for the better. Georgina disclosed how she found life difficult after arriving in Spain from Argentina. She explained that finding cheap flats proved difficult for her and ultimately she had to settle for a place that used to be a storage room.

“My arrival in Madrid was horrible. I was looking at a lot of cheap flats, which cost around £250-a-month and ended up in a flat that had been a storage room. It was freezing cold in winter and baking hot in summer,” Georgina said in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended his five-year-long relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015 and started dating Rodriguez in 2016. Ronaldo and Spanish model Rodriguez welcomed their first child, Alana Martina, in 2017 and the couple announced last October that they are now expecting twins.

“My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo. Before I sold handbags in Serrano. Now I collect them,” Georgina said.

Reflecting on her journey in an earlier promo, Georgina said, “It’s very important not to forget where I come from. Whenever I think of the children I always get emotional.”

The documentary is set to release on January 28, which would also mark the Argentine model’s 28th birthday. Georgina has 29.2 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking on ITV’s Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claimed that his stunning strike against Juventus doesn’t match his experience with Rodriguez between the sheets.

“No, not (when compared) with my Geo, no!” Ronaldo told former Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan. “I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this,” he added.