हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals her ‘rags to riches story’ on Netflix

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his five-year-long relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015 and started dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals her ‘rags to riches story’ on Netflix
Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s love story is the envy of the whole world. Georgina, a lingerie model, revealed how she rose from a live to poverty in Madrid to one of superstardom alongside the football superstar Ronaldo.

Georgina, who hails from Argentina, revealed in a Netflix documentary meeting the Portuguese superstar changed her life for the better. Georgina disclosed how she found life difficult after arriving in Spain from Argentina. She explained that finding cheap flats proved difficult for her and ultimately she had to settle for a place that used to be a storage room.

“My arrival in Madrid was horrible. I was looking at a lot of cheap flats, which cost around £250-a-month and ended up in a flat that had been a storage room. It was freezing cold in winter and baking hot in summer,” Georgina said in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended his five-year-long relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015 and started dating Rodriguez in 2016. Ronaldo and Spanish model Rodriguez welcomed their first child, Alana Martina, in 2017 and the couple announced last October that they are now expecting twins.

“My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo. Before I sold handbags in Serrano. Now I collect them,” Georgina said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with their family. (Source: Twitter)

Reflecting on her journey in an earlier promo, Georgina said, “It’s very important not to forget where I come from. Whenever I think of the children I always get emotional.”

The documentary is set to release on January 28, which would also mark the Argentine model’s 28th birthday. Georgina has 29.2 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking on ITV’s Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claimed that his stunning strike against Juventus doesn’t match his experience with Rodriguez between the sheets.

“No, not (when compared) with my Geo, no!” Ronaldo told former Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan. “I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this,” he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezIrina ShaykNetflix
Next
Story

FA Cup: Arsenal crash out, Liverpool and Tottenham survive major scares

Must Watch

PT11M10S

One Minute One News: Infant missing in Kabul found back