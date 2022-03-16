हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United facing likely UEFA action after defeat against Atletico Madrid, here’s why – WATCH

Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a 41st-minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United facing likely UEFA action after defeat against Atletico Madrid, here’s why – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday, are likely to face punishment from UEFA after their fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks, and other objects thrown at him.

The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate's report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction.

Talking about the match, Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a 41st-minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win at Old Trafford.

It was a typical display of the kind of gritty defending and swift counter-attacking for which Diego Simeone's Atletico side have been known while United, for all their pressure, were unable to create enough quality opportunities to get themselves the goal they needed.

United are left to focus on a Premier League campaign where they face a real battle to make the top four and earn a place in next year's Champions League.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA champions LeagueAtletico MadridManchester UnitedDiego Simeone
Next
Story

UEFA Champions League 2022: Benfica stun Ajax with Darwin Nunez's goal to enter quarters

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war