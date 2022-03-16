Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United facing likely UEFA action after defeat against Atletico Madrid, here’s why – WATCH

Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday, are likely to face punishment from UEFA after their fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks, and other objects thrown at him.

The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate's report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction.

Incase you missed it Diego Simeone the goat Atletico madrid Ronaldo Mata pic.twitter.com/dK3WmqCFst — Bheki Ndlovu (@KingbNdlovu) March 15, 2022

Talking about the match, Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a 41st-minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win at Old Trafford.

It was a typical display of the kind of gritty defending and swift counter-attacking for which Diego Simeone's Atletico side have been known while United, for all their pressure, were unable to create enough quality opportunities to get themselves the goal they needed.

United are left to focus on a Premier League campaign where they face a real battle to make the top four and earn a place in next year's Champions League.