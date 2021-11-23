हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match: When and where to watch VIL vs MUN?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of Villareal vs Manchester United match in Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match: When and where to watch VIL vs MUN?
File image (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United will aim to bounce back when they lock horns with Villareal in the Champions League clash on Tuesday (November 23). The Red Devils’ recent form have been horrible as they won only 3 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, losing 6 matches in the process. Also, they suffered a 4-1 thrashing against newly-promoted side Watford in their last Premier League courtesy of which the Manchester United board sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is leading Group F in the Champions League and it will aim to continue to remain on top by getting all three points.

Villareal, on the other hand, have been decent in the Champions League. However, their form has been appalling in the league as they are currently at 12th position in La Liga. The yellow submarine has won only 3 of the 13 games they have played so far in the La Liga 2021.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be played on Tuesday (November 23) from 11:15 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How to can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Champions LeagueManchester UnitedVillarealCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Juventus, When and Where to watch, Probable XI, Injury updates, Teams news, Live Streaming

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Delhi's 'free model' hit in Punjab too?