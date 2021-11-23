Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match: When and where to watch VIL vs MUN?

Manchester United will aim to bounce back when they lock horns with Villareal in the Champions League clash on Tuesday (November 23). The Red Devils’ recent form have been horrible as they won only 3 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, losing 6 matches in the process. Also, they suffered a 4-1 thrashing against newly-promoted side Watford in their last Premier League courtesy of which the Manchester United board sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is leading Group F in the Champions League and it will aim to continue to remain on top by getting all three points.

Villareal, on the other hand, have been decent in the Champions League. However, their form has been appalling in the league as they are currently at 12th position in La Liga. The yellow submarine has won only 3 of the 13 games they have played so far in the La Liga 2021.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be played on Tuesday (November 23) from 11:15 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How to can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villareal vs Manchester United will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.