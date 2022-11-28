Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal vs Luis Suarez’s Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POR vs URU and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Another game, another personal milestone. For all the turmoil that has surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of what is likely to be his final World Cup, the Portugal great is still making his mark. On Thursday, he became the first man to score in five World Cups. Earlier this season, he registered the 700th club goal of his career.

Not bad for a 37-year-old, who doesn’t know where he will be playing beyond Qatar after having his Manchester United contract terminated in the wake of his incendiary interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. A win against Luis Suarez's Uruguay on Monday would secure Portugal’s qualification from FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H to the knockout stages with a game to spare after their opening 3-2 win against Ghana.

“This is just the beginning,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram post, adding that “there are no impossibilities.”

But if football’s ultimate numbers man is to achieve his ambition of lifting the one major trophy that eludes him, he can’t do it by himself. That much was clear against Ghana, when Portugal also needed goals from João Félix and Rafael Leão to hold on for victory.

Félix is the likeliest heir to Ronaldo’s throne as Portugal’s inspiration-in-chief — and has even been linked with a potential move to United. If Qatar is Ronaldo’s last World Cup dance, the moves aren’t quite as fluid as they once were.

His goal against Ghana came from the penalty spot, rather than a moment of the type of individual brilliance on which his career has been built. That being said, FIFA Technical Study Group member Sunday Oliseh still described as “total genius” his ability to win a disputed foul from Mohammed Salisu that led to it — and Ghana coach Otto Addo insisted shouldn't have been awarded.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Uruguay Predicted 11

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Wiilliam Carvahlo, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Mathías Olivera, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Facundro Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.