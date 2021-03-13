हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real Madrid return

Juventus were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as 10-man Porto progressed on away goals following a 4-4 aggregate draw. 

Cristiano Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real Madrid return
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters Photo)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juve`s exit from the Champions League.

Juventus were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as 10-man Porto progressed on away goals following a 4-4 aggregate draw.

The Italians` defeat sparked criticism of 36-year-old Ronaldo in the media, with the front page of Wednesday`s Corriere dello Sport saying "Betrayed by Ronaldo". Much of the disappointment stems from the fact that Juventus spent 100 million euros ($120 million) to sign him from Real in 2018 specifically with Champions League glory in mind.

"True champions never break!" Ronaldo said on Instagram, with a photo of him training ahead of Sunday`s Serie A game away to Cagliari. "Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season."

"History can`t be deleted, it`s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work." 

Andrea Pirlo`s side are third in Serie A with 52 points after 25 games, 10 adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game more.

Juventus face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on May 19.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoJuventus
Next
Story

Mumbai City FC reign in double glory, crowned ISL champion

Must Watch

PT2M

West Bengal Election 2021: Our target is to defeat BJP, says Rakesh Tikait