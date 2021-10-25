हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says fans 'deserve better' after horrific defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United Team were thrashed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday as Mohammad Salah scored a hat-trick followed by Nebi Keita and Diego Jota both scoring one goal each to end the match 5-0 on United, Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his team's miserable performance on Instagram saying " there's no one to blame and the fans deserve better". 

Picture credit: Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Liverpool's 5th goal on MANUNITED

Manchester:  After being defeated 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday said that the fans of the club deserve better and the onus is now on the players to deliver on the pitch.

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota all got on the scoring charts as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday here at Old Trafford. Liverpool defeated United 5-0 to move to second place in the standings, just one point away from table-toppers Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration was clearly visible after his foul-play on Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones.

Before halftime, Liverpool registered four goals and they were scored by Naby Keita, Jota and Salah. The Egyptian striker Salah scored a brace in the first half, giving Liverpool a comfortable lead. Salah then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game as Liverpool gained a 5-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-0 win.

Manchester United are seventh on the table and will next face Tottenham next week in an away game. 

Cristiano RonaldoMohammad SalahManchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier League
