Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo punishes Newcastle, leaves Old Trafford delighted with double strike - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo got into action after a shot by Mason Greenwood from the edge of the box was blocked by Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Cristiano Ronaldo punishes Newcastle, leaves Old Trafford delighted with double strike - WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Newcastle (Twitter/ManUtdInPidgin)

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't take long to get his name on the scoresheet in his Manchester United return after tapping in the ball from close range in the Premier League clash against Newcastle. The goal, which was the only one scored in the opening half of the contest, came right towards the end of it.

The 36-year-old then doubled his tally early in the second half, handing United a well-deserved 2-1 lead in the contest.

Ronaldo first got into action after a shot by Mason Greenwood from the edge of the box was blocked by Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. However, the deflection took the ball right in front of the Portuguese, who scored the opener with a simple tap-in. 

Here is the video:

The Magpies then levelled things up early in the second half, before Ronaldo once again handed United a one-goal advantage. The second goal by the Portuguese came after he collected Luke Shaw's delivery and fired a shot, which saw the ball penetrate right between Woodman's legs.

Ronaldo was seen sporting the number 7 jersey, which was with Edinson Cavani in the previous season. "Cristiano spoke with Edinson and they spoke to each other. And to pass on his shirt just shows the respect he's got for Cristiano, but also Cristiano speaking to Edinson shows the respect the other way. Two top, top professionals and players," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ahead of the clash against Newcastle.  

Meanwhile, this was Ronaldo's first Premier League goal after a long gap of 12 years and 124 days, which sent the entire Old Trafford into a frenzy. United have so far enjoyed maximum ball possession in the contest but some solid defending by Newcastle have kept the scoreline intact at 1-0.

Ronaldo recently created history after he surpassed Iran's Ali Daei and now has the most number of international goals. The 36-year-old scored a late-gasp winner in Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualifier clash against Ireland to take his tally to 111 goals, while Daei has 109. 

