Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United? David Beckham makes a BIG statement

The 2021-22 season on individual level has been good for the 37-year-old but even his 24 goals were not enough to get Manchester United a single silver-ware and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United? David Beckham makes a BIG statement
Source: Twitter

After a disappointing season for Manchester United, there have been rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the club following his final year of contract left.

However, United legend David Beckham had other ideas for the Portuguese star who's scored 24 goals for the club this season.

The 2021-22 season, individually, has been good for the 37-year-old but even his 24 goals were not enough to get Manchester United a single silverware and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

However, things will hopefully not remain the same as the club has appointed new manager Erik ten Hag, who will take over after the end of the season. But the only problem is that some fans opined that Ronaldo will not fit in ten Hag's future plans. Certainly, David Beckham doesn't think the same way and is backing Ronaldo to stay at the club.

What did Beckham say for Ronaldo?

"Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Messi]. To see him hopefully staying on at United is important for the fans and important for him. We know how much United means to him," said David Beckham to Sky Sports.

"And he is still doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that's what Cristiano does. Even at his age to be doing what he is doing is incredible. Hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two," he added.

