Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: LeBron James Picks His 'GOAT' Of Football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers in history, have consistently sparked debates among fans regarding their superiority. Messi is currently showcasing his talents in the MLS with Inter Miami, while Ronaldo has ventured into the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. Despite their different career paths, their remarkable skills and achievements continue to captivate football enthusiasts worldwide, perpetuating the age-old debate over who reigns supreme in the world of football.

Speaking to ESPN, LeBron said, "Seeing Messi, the GOAT of soccer, honour the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us." (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Astounded As WWE Superstar The Undertaker Surprises Fans At Riyadh Season Cup Final)

"His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of football fans in our country. It takes unparalleled dedication, work ethic and talent to achieve what Messi has, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. I wish him all the best," he added.

Messi's illustrious career reached new heights with his recent accolades, including his eighth Ballon d'Or award and his third The Best FIFA Men's Player title. Despite these triumphs, his absence from a friendly match against Hong Kong stirred controversy and criticism among fans, with many expressing disappointment and frustration. However, Messi quickly returned to the field, showcasing his skills in Inter Miami's friendly match against Japan's Vissel Kobe, demonstrating his enduring impact and influence in the world of football.

After sealing his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023, the Inter Miami player has now been the first player to ever win the award while playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS), and his third time winning the prestigious award. (Napkin With Lionel Messi's First FC Barcelona Contract Up For Auction, Read Details Here)

All the top three players, Messi, Mbappe, and Halaand did not attend the ceremony in London. The 36-year-old stayed in Miami for their first preseason game of the 2024 campaign.

The year 2023 saw Messi leaving Paris Saint Germain (PSG) after which he joined the MLS side as a free transfer. For Miami, the eight-time Ballon d'Or scored 11 goals after appearing in 14 matches.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG in 2023 before joining the Miami-based side, where he won the 2023 Leagues Cup - a competition between MLS and Mexico's Liga MX sides - scoring 10 goals.

On the other hand, Spaniard Aitana Bonmati won the Best FIFA Women's Player 2023 on Tuesday. The 25-year-old won three more major titles in 2023 for FC Barcelona, including UEFA Women's Champions League, Liga F, and Supercopa de Espana Femenina.