Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Saudi XI vs PSG LIVE Streaming Details, Predicted playing XI, live telecast in India- All you need to know

The big match between PSG and the combined teams from Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr and Al Hilal is here. Al-Nassr's new signing Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first match in Saudi Arabia after the historic signing. Ronaldo has signed a contract with Al-Nassr for two and a half years after he finished ties with Manchester United following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo is still to make his debut for Al-Nassr as he was facing a two-match that was imposed on him during his Manchester United days. Before his debut for Al-Nassr, he will have th challenge of leading the combined team to beat Lionel Messi's PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Saudi Arabia businessman buys Rs 22 crore ticket to match between PSG and Saudi select side

The Messi vs Ronaldo contest would be something exciting to watch out for. Not to forget, after winning the World Cup, Messi is being hailed as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Messi fans feel that the World Cup trophy is now a big difference between the Portugal striker and the Argentine superstar. However, if Ronaldo manages to score more goals that Messi in his friendly match, then the GOAT debated could be reignited.

Apart from stars like Messi and Ronaldo, this match will also see the presence of France superstar Kyliam Mbappe and Brazilian modern great Neymar Jr. Mbappe is rated as the next football great after this likes of Messi, Ronaldo and all eyes will be on the PSG star to come good against the Ronaldo's side. Needless to say, PSG start as favourites in this match but because it involves Ronaldo, the match is eagerly waited by fans.

Here’s all you need to know about PSG and Riyadh Season Team 11 match:

When and where will Saudi XI vs PSG match take place?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 19). The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Will the Saudi XI vs PSG match have a live telecast in India?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

Where to watch Saudi XI vs PSG live streaming in India?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will be streamed live on PSG TV, PSG's Facebook page, PSG's YouTube channel, PSG's Twitch channel and Onefootball app for the Indian audience.

Messi vs Ronaldo- PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI predicted lineup:

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Saudi All-Star XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan, Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca, Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo