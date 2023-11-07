In an AFC Champions League group stage encounter against Al Duhail on Tuesday at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, Al Nassr will try to extend its winning streak. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has winning five straight games in all competitions and hasn't dropped a game since August 18 of this year.

Ronaldo is in sensational form as he always is and obviously it is given that he is expected score more goals tonight for his team.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Al Nassr vs Al Duhail match:

When is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Al Duhail will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

Where is the AFC Champions Leaguee match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Al Duhail will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time does the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Al Duhail?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassar vs Al Duhail will broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Al Duhail will be live-streamed on Fancode App & Website.

Predicted XIs

Al Duhail Predicted XI – Sarlak; Nemati, Amiri, Beiranvand, Rigi; Sadeghi, Pouraliganji, Omri, Kanaanizadegan; Esmaeillifar, Torabi.

Al Nassr Predicted XI – Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Konan; Al Khaibari, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.