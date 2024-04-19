Advertisement
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League On Mobile, Laptop, TV And More In India?

Checkout the livestreaming details for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha below.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League On Mobile, Laptop, TV And More In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is ready to face Al-Feiha in their next Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday (April 19) at the Al-Awwal Stadium. The bad news for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fans is that the Portuguese icon will miss the clash due to a 2-match suspension received in his previous match played for Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner picked up a red card in the game's final minutes against Al-Hilal for elbowing Ali Al-Bulayhi following a brawl between the two players.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr and Al Feiha will take place on Friday, April 19.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha going to be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr and Al Feiha will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Feiha will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar and Al Feiha will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Feiha will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

With Cristiano Ronaldo unavailable for the clash, it will be interesting to see who the coach lines up against Al Feiha to fill in the shoes of the Portuguese.

