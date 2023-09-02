trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656997
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hazm LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hazm match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hazm LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India? Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will be in action once again as they are set to face Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium. Ronaldo scored a brace in the previous game against Al Shabab and also provided an assist to Sadio Mane to help his side claim a 5-0 victory.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Hazm match:


When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hazm will take place on Saturday, September 2. 

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hazm will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hazm?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Hazm will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hazm will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Predicted XIs

Al-Hazm predicted lineup (4-4-2): Dahmen (GK); Otaibi, Viana, Al Dakheel, Al-Aazmi; Vini, Alsayyali, Traore, Al Shammari; Badamosi, Toze

Al-Nassr predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alaqidi (GK); Al Ghannam, Al Fatil, Laporte, Konan; Al Khaibari, Brozovic; Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

