Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are ready to lock horns with Al-Hilal at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the all-important semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup. Both sides are coming into this fixture in tremendous form and it is expected to be a high-intensity clash. Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot form with two back-to-back hat-tricks for his side against Al-Tai and Abha. Al-Nassr have won four out of their last five games.

Interestingly, Al-Hilal are on a 35-game winning streak since September 2023 whereas Al Nassr have recently found some form after a rough patch last year. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to help his team secure the win tonight with another stellar performance.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal:

When is the Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will take place on Tuesday, April 9.

Where is the Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal going to be played?

The Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will be played at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will begin at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Super Cup match Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Hilal: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri.

Al Nassr: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.