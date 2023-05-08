Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to take on Al Khaleej on Monday night in their Saudi Arabia Pro League. Al Nassr are currently fighting for the title and they will face Al Khaleej in what is expected to be a high-intensity clash.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Khaleej will take place on Monday, May 10. (Also read: Arsenal Keep Up Pressure On Manchester City With 2-0 Win Over Newcastle United, WATCH)

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha will be played at King Salman Sport City Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Khaleej?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Khaleej will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Alvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Khaleej Predicted XI: Marvan Al-Haidari, Omar Al-Owdah, Mohammad Al-Khabrani, Izuchukwu Anthony, Pedro Amaral, Khaled Al-Sumairi, Lucas Souza, Andrew Feitosa, Andre Poko, Fabio Martins, Sokol Cikalleshi.