Al Nassr are seven points behind league leaders Al Hilal as they are placed second in the Saudi Pro League and now they will face Al Taawoun on Saturday night, the team which is currently sitting fourth in the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo will have another chance to increase his goal tally for the year 2023 tonight when his team will take on Al Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will take place on Saturday, December 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2023/2024 faz tudo no Al Nassr.



Cria, arma e finaliza fora que é extremamente decisivo tanto que já leva incríveis 11 gols de vitórias na temporada.



Apreciem sem moderação o gênio português voando novamente.pic.twitter.com/OeeBdPxRB1 (@LuyzMayke) December 29, 2023

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun going to be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Taawoun will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.

Al Taawoun: Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro

Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo.