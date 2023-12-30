trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704375
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League On Mobile, Laptop, TV And More In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League On Mobile, Laptop, TV And More In India? Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr take on Al Taawoun.

Al Nassr are seven points behind league leaders Al Hilal as they are placed second in the Saudi Pro League and now they will face Al Taawoun on Saturday night, the team which is currently sitting fourth in the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo will have another chance to increase his goal tally for the year 2023 tonight when his team will take on Al Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will take place on Saturday, December 30. 

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun going to be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Taawoun will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.

Al Taawoun: Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro

Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu