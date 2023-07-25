Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Kylian Mbappe's PSG LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch In India?

An exciting clash will take place on Tuesday match between French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo promises to be an exciting factor like always for football fans. Prior to the upcoming campaign, PSG will be hoping to pick up a few victories to put themselves in the driver's seat before their league match against Lorient on August 12.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played?

The match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played on July 25, Tuesday.

Where will the match PSG vs Al Nassr be played?

The match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan. (Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabia Club Al-Hilal Submit Record Bid Worth $332 Million For PSG Star)

What time will the game match between PSG and Al Nassr begin?

The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will start at 3:50 PM IST on July 25, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match?

PSG vs Al Nassr match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match live streaming?

PSG vs Al Nassr match will be streamed live on the official PSG app and website.

Al Nassr vs PSG Probable 11s

PSG Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Marco Asensio, Neymar

Al Nassr Probable XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ghislain Konan, Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, K Al Ghannam, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb