हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy DIES, Manchester United striker shares HEARTBREAKING note

Cristano Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s baby boy DIES, Manchester United striker shares HEARTBREAKING note
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday took to Instagram to share a piece of sad news about the tragic death of his baby son after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and twin girl.

The striker wrote on Instagram in a joint statement signed by the couple: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Notably, the Portuguese-forward and his partner Georgina Rodríguez already share four kids by the name of Alana, Eva, Mateo and Ronaldo Jr. The newborn girl is the couple's fifth child.

Back in October 2021, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to announce that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting twins. 

Ronaldo in his Instagram post shared a picture of himself and Georgiana along with their twins' ultrasounds. Earlier, in an interview with French outlet L'Equipe, Cristiano Ronaldo had revealed that he wants to have seven children.

On the professional front, Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick, helping Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday (April 16) at Old Trafford.

With this performance, the Portuguese forward registered his second Premier League hat-trick for Manchester United this season.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezManchester United striker
Next
Story

Premier League: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes involved in CAR CRASH ahead of Liverpool clash

Must Watch

PT8M21S

DNA: Has the third world war started?