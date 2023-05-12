Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Breaks Saudi Law With Bikini Post

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved to Saudi Arabia to join the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent. The Portuguese legend, who has won five Ballon d'Ors, shifted his base from Europe to the Middle Eastern nation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

The couple was given special permission to live together despite the Kingdom's regulations prohibiting unmarried couples from cohabiting. However, Georgina may have landed herself in trouble with her latest Instagram post. The 29-year-old posted pictures of herself in a bikini beside a swimming pool, which may have violated Saudi law prohibiting "over-exposed or semi-nude" images on social media. The Argentine-born model captioned the photo with the text "Every sky has its hue," which matched the bright blue of her outfit.

The post received over 5 million likes and compliments from Georgina's 49.3 million followers. However, many Saudi natives did not appreciate the amount of flesh on display, and Georgina's post may have caused outrage among conservative sections of Saudi society. The country prohibits clothing that is skinny, see-through, and has necklines on show.

Georgina has been in the news for other reasons as well. Recently, there were reports of a fallout between her and Ronaldo, but she denied it. Despite the controversy, the couple has been allowed to live together in Saudi Arabia, thanks to their celebrity status. It remains to be seen whether Georgina's latest post will have any consequences for their stay in the Kingdom.

The incident also raises questions about the challenges faced by celebrities living in conservative societies with strict regulations on social media and public behaviour. It highlights the need for greater awareness and sensitivity to local cultural norms and values. For Ronaldo and Georgina, it's a reminder that even for celebrities, breaking the law can have consequences.