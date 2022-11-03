topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
MANCHESTER UNITED VS REAL SOCIEDAD LIVESTREAM

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs RSO in India?

Checkout Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs RSO in India?

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (November 3) as both teams will look to finish as table leaders. United and Sociedad, both have confirmed their place for the knockout stages. Erik ten Hag and his side have only lost once in the Europa league this season and they will look to keep it that way only. Real Sociedad will be difficult to open as they have only conceded 10 goals this season at home so far. It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo plays this fixture given that United have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Checkout Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below:

When is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place on Thursday (November 3).

What time is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at 11:15 PM (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at Reale Arena.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Live Tv

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad livestreamCristiano RonaldoMan United Europa league livestream detailsMan united vs Real Sociedad free livestreamMUN vs RSOMUN vs RSO newsUnited squadUnited injury newsUnited vs Real Sociedad channel to watch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?