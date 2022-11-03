Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs RSO in India?

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (November 3) as both teams will look to finish as table leaders. United and Sociedad, both have confirmed their place for the knockout stages. Erik ten Hag and his side have only lost once in the Europa league this season and they will look to keep it that way only. Real Sociedad will be difficult to open as they have only conceded 10 goals this season at home so far. It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo plays this fixture given that United have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Checkout Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below:

When is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place on Thursday (November 3).

What time is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at 11:15 PM (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at Reale Arena.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.