Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs AST?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League fixture on Sunday, January 16 (1:15 AM). United, are currently 7th on the points table suffering from a bad run of form. However, United won the last match when these two sides met in the FA Cup on Monday (January 10). New manager Ralf Rangnick will look to take home 3 points from this fixture.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are refreshed with new signings Phillippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne alongside Manager and Premier League legend Steven Gerrard. Villa will surely look to win and send a message to all the English teams. Villa are currently placed 14th on the EPL table.

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in the Premier League.

