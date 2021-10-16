Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Leicester City EPL 2021 Live Streaming: Man United vs Leicester City When and where to watch, TV timings

Marcus Rashford underwent shoulder surgery in August and has not played since England`s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy in July, but he could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday`s Premier League game at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old was awarded an MBE last year for services to vulnerable children amid the COVID-19 pandemic and became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester this month.

Marcus Rashford becomes the youngest person ever to receive an honorary degree from the University of Manchester @OfficialUoM pic.twitter.com/q9JndcBbb6 — Goal (@goal) October 7, 2021

"He has done remarkable things at a young age but he is now coming into the best age for a footballer and he is more experienced," Solskjaer said.

"You know what he has done off the pitch as well because he has done some fantastic things, and now to maybe prioritise his football because he`s got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United, he has a challenge on his hands to play for England," he added.

Rashford bagged 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for United last season and Solskjaer said the club will give him time to rediscover his form this season."I know that we will see the best of Marcus in the years to come. He knows that we want a lot from him but we are going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be," Solskjaer said.

