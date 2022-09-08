Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs RSO in India?

The UEFA Europa League 2022/23 season is set to kickoff with Manchester United taking on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in their first fixture of the European league on Friday (September 9), as per IST. Cristiano Ronaldo's Red Devils are in red-hot form and are coming into this fixture with a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. With new manager Erik ten Hag's tactics working wonders for the side, United are one of the favorites to win the title this season. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his first Europa League match after over 10 years, last time he played in a Sporting Lisbon jerysey.

Deadline-day signing Antony was handed a start after only joining on Thursday and took just 35 minutes to score his first goal, the $95 million arrival from Ajax coolly dispatching a left-footed effort.

Checkout Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below:

When is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place on Friday (September 9).

What time is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.