Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Young Boys Champions League match: When and where to watch YB vs MUN?

Manchester United will take on Young Boys in the last fixture of Group F in the Champions League on Thursday, December 9. United are table toppers of Group F, already qualified for the round-of-16 but will look to avenge their 2-1 defeat when the two sides met in the season starter.

United players will look to impress their new manager Ralf Rangnick who won his first Premier League game against Crystal Palace 1-0, last weekend. All eyes will be on Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo who's the top scorer of the competition. First-team players Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani and Luke Shaw are likely to miss the clash due to injury.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys & Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys vs Manchester United will be played on Thursday (December 9) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys vs Manchester United going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys vs Manchester United will be played at the Old Trafford, England.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys vs Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys & Manchester United will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 HD and SD.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys & Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys & Manchester United will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.