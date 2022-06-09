हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely pic with striker, says THIS

After meeting Madrid, the couple have now been together for over 6 years now

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely pic with striker, says THIS
Source: Twitter

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a post of the couple on her Instagram, describing the 37-year-old as the man of her dreams. The post had three picture out of which two were solo pictures of Georgina herself and one with Cristiano in his private jet.

The five-time Ballon d'Or holder was seen wearing similar colour outfit like her partner. Notably, the picture is not recent as Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. 

Georgina captioned the post, "A few days ago with the man of my dreams."

Checkout the post below...

After meeting Madrid, the couple have now been together for over 6 years now and have two daughters together named Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, who was born in April 2022.

Cristiano also spent an insane amount of money gifting Georgina a laser show dedicated to her on the World's tallest building Burj Khalifa for her birthday. Unfortunately, after Georgina's 28th birthday, the couple suffered from a rough patch after their newborn baby boy died in April 2022. Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League with Man United after the mishappening and dedicated it to his son looking and giving a flying kiss to the sky.

Notably, Georgina also confessed in her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina" that she will say "YES" to Ronaldo whenever he proposes her for marriage.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League campaign, he won the Player of the Month of the Premier League for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season. Overall it is Ronaldo's sixth Player of the Month award, moving him to within one of the record jointly held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezPortugalUEFA Nations League 2022-23InstagramManchester UnitedPremier LeagueCoupleRonaldo girlfriend
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs CZE

Must Watch

Baidu's electric vehicle firm Jidu unveils first 'robot' car