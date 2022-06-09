Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a post of the couple on her Instagram, describing the 37-year-old as the man of her dreams. The post had three picture out of which two were solo pictures of Georgina herself and one with Cristiano in his private jet.

The five-time Ballon d'Or holder was seen wearing similar colour outfit like her partner. Notably, the picture is not recent as Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23.

Georgina captioned the post, "A few days ago with the man of my dreams."

Checkout the post below...

After meeting Madrid, the couple have now been together for over 6 years now and have two daughters together named Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, who was born in April 2022.

Cristiano also spent an insane amount of money gifting Georgina a laser show dedicated to her on the World's tallest building Burj Khalifa for her birthday. Unfortunately, after Georgina's 28th birthday, the couple suffered from a rough patch after their newborn baby boy died in April 2022. Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League with Man United after the mishappening and dedicated it to his son looking and giving a flying kiss to the sky.

Notably, Georgina also confessed in her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina" that she will say "YES" to Ronaldo whenever he proposes her for marriage.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League campaign, he won the Player of the Month of the Premier League for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season. Overall it is Ronaldo's sixth Player of the Month award, moving him to within one of the record jointly held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.