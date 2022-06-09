हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Nations League 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs CZE

Checkout the live streaming details of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Czech Republic match taking place at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal on Friday (June 10) IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs CZE
Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will host Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture in Lisbon on Friday (June 10). It is a fight for the top spot in the League A Group 2 where both teams will look to win this one with full motivation.

Portugal are full of confidence and motivation as they come into this fixture with a 4-0 win over Switzerland in their previous match. Cristiano Ronaldo is top-form as usual, he scored a brace in their previous match.

Portugal can rest a few senior players with the fatigue coming into the play, although, there are no major injuries setback for the team and they have a fully fit squad.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Czech Republic:

Where is the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday (June 10). 

Where to watch the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
