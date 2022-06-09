Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will host Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture in Lisbon on Friday (June 10). It is a fight for the top spot in the League A Group 2 where both teams will look to win this one with full motivation.

Portugal are full of confidence and motivation as they come into this fixture with a 4-0 win over Switzerland in their previous match. Cristiano Ronaldo is top-form as usual, he scored a brace in their previous match.

Portugal can rest a few senior players with the fatigue coming into the play, although, there are no major injuries setback for the team and they have a fully fit squad.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Czech Republic:

Cristiano Ronaldo needs 185 goals to reach 1000 career goals. If he is able to reach 1000 goals then he will be the first footballer to do so pic.twitter.com/1HnmA7P2PZ — CR7 Vibe (@CR7Vibe) June 9, 2022

Where is the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday (June 10).

Where to watch the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.