UEFA Nations League 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs SWE

Check out the live streaming details of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Switzerland match taking place at Geneva on Monday (June 13) as per IST.

Source: Twitter

Portugal will take on Switzeland in their UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 fixture at Geneva on Monday (June 13) as per IST. The Swiss suffered from a close loss to Luis Enrique's Spain in their previous fixture. While Portugal are coming with a solid win over Czech Republic from their last match.

Unfortunate for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be seen in action following the yellow card he received in their clash against Czech Republic. Full-back Raphael Guerreiro and midfield maestro Joao Moutinho are also out of action for the Swiss clash. 

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Switzerland:

Where is the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Geneva.

What time will the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday (June 13). 

Where to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

