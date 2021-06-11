Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-expensive collection: From insanely attractive cars to diamond-studded watch, a list of his top belongings

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful footballer in the history of the sport. The Portuguese international, who gained stardom after his move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, has made a legacy for himself and nobody stands close to this man in terms of records.

Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League multiple times with both United and Real Madrid and is now settled in Turin with Juventus.

Apart from his rich exploits on the pitch, the Portuguese also owns a lot of expensive stuff, which includes the most-expensive Bugatti and a 761-diamond studded watch. Today we take a look at some of his most-expensive belongings:

La Voiture Noire Bugatti

The star footballer added the most-expensive car in his garage last year and it is estimated that the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth around 8.5 million euros (approximately Rs 75 crores).

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Hindustan Times the total value of cars in Ronaldo's garage is estimated to be 30 million euros (over Rs 264 crores).

Diamond studded Jacob and Co. watch

Ronaldo is also a proud owner of the diamond studded customised Jacob and co watch and the footballer has been spotted flashing the watch-cum-ornament on several ocassions. If we consider the news reports, the watch is worth a staggering £1.85 million (Rs 19 crores).

Ronaldo's wax statue

Ronaldo also owns a wax statue of himself, which was purchased by the footballer for a reported price of £20,000 (over Rs 20 lakhs). The statue was first displayed at Madrid's Museum of Wax and the footballer was so impressed with the creation, he hired the original artist, Michael Wade, to make another.