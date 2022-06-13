Defending champions France will host Croatia in their UEFA Nations League fixture at the Stade de France on Tuesday (June 14), in what will be an intriguing contest between the two sides as Les Bleus are desperate to register their first victory of the tournament. After collecting just two points from their first 3 games, France will look to get the job done tonight.

Croatia, on the other hand, didn't have a ideal start their campaign similarly as they faced a 3-0 defeat to Austria and settled for a draw in their next fixture against France. However, Croatia did manage a win against Denmark in their third fixture and will take some positive notes from that.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia vs France:

Where is Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match being played?

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Stade de France.

What time will the Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match begin?

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday (June 14).

Where to watch Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match?

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.