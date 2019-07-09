close

Chinese Super League

CSL: Brazilian striker Elkeson makes Guangzhou Evergrande return

The 29-year-old returns to the club where he won three Chinese Super League titles and two Asian Champions League crowns in a three-year spell from 2013 before signing for SIPG at the start of 2016, where he won the league title last season.

Image Credits: Reuters

Former Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande have confirmed the signing of striker Elkeson, with the Brazilian rejoining the club after three-and-a-half seasons with Shanghai SIPG.

The 29-year-old returns to the club where he won three Chinese Super League titles and two Asian Champions League crowns in a three-year spell from 2013 before signing for SIPG at the start of 2016, where he won the league title last season.

Elkeson has signed for Guangzhou, who trail Chinese Super League leaders Beijing Guoan by two points after SIPG announced the signing of Austria international Marko Arnautovic from West Ham United on Monday.

Meanwhile, struggling side Beijing Renhe have announced that Luis Garcia Plaza has returned to take the helm at the club, replacing Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic.

The Spaniard was previously in charge for an 18-month period and took the club to an eighth-place finish last season before departing to join Villarreal in La Liga for a short unsuccessful stint. Renhe are currently in 15th place in the 16-team league with 16 games of the 30 match season played.

Chinese Super LeagueGuangzhou EvergrandeElkesonBeijing Guoan
