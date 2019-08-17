Daniel James has earned the respect of teammates with a bright start: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United winger Daniel James sets the standard for the team with his high work rate in training and the new signing has already earned the admiration of his teammates, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Wales international James joined United in the close season from Swansea City and the 21-year-old marked his debut with a goal after coming on as a substitute in their Premier League opener against Chelsea last weekend.

It was a dream start to life at Old Trafford for James, who lost his father shortly before his transfer, and Solskjaer hailed the youngster`s dedication after a difficult period.

"Since Daniel came in, he`s proved to everyone that he`s the type of player we want. He`s so hard-working. I think he set the standard straight away," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"On his first day, he made a recovery run that was a 50-yard run. He won the ball, played it out to a teammate, ran forward, had a chance blocked, won it back and within 10 seconds scored."

"Everyone was saying, `Yeah, that`s the boy we want in our team`... no one can look at Daniel and say `you didn`t give your all today`... if you come in here with that attitude you`ve got a great chance with so many good players around you."

James could make his first start for United when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

"Last week was a good game, a good start," Solskjaer added.

"We know we can do a lot better... there were some nerves at times, which there will be in the first game with a young team and some debutants, so I can only see us improving."