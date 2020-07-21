Defeat not end of world, it was end of FA Cup dream, says Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer on loss against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) said that their defeat against Chelsea in the semi-finals at the Wembley is not the end of the world, and it was the end of their FA Cup dream.

Ole in a pre-match press conference before United’s Premier League game against West Ham said, "When you lose a game you’re hurt and disappointed. You’ve just got to focus on the next thing. A defeat isn’t the end of the world - it was the end of the FA Cup dream and the final, but now it’s business as usual and onto the next game."

He added, "We’ve had so many setbacks as a club before. We’ve lost big games before and we’ve turned that around and that’s what we need to do now."

Manchester United lost to Chelsea 1-3 on July 19 to lose their place in the FA Cup final. Chelsea, who face rivals Arsenal on August 1 in a London Derby, had earlier lost to the Reds three times this season.

Ole who took over the charge of Manchester United in December 2018 from Spurs' current manager Jose Mourinho, had led MUN to 39 wins of the 74 matches he has managed.

The Red Devils are now looking to grab a spot in the top four of the Premier League this season, to book a spot in the Champions League.

United's penultimate Premier League game of the season, will be against West Ham on Wednesday (July 22).

On being asked about how important is Champions League football for United, and for you, he expressed, "There’s always.. you want to be part of the biggest tournaments; play the biggest teams. That is an attraction in itself, but Man United is attractive enough. I think everyone can see we’re on a journey towards something better. I think so, anyway. It’s in our own hands. I don’t want to talk about how much it will mean financially, or to attract people. We just have to focus on these next two games and we’re there."

United will play its last match of the season on July 26, against the home side Leicester at the Kings Power Stadium, who are currently on the fourth spot on the table.