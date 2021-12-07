हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham fined Rs 34 lakhs for ‘match-fixing’ remark against referee

Jude Bellingham has avoided a ban, for voicing his frustration over the standard of officiating in the Klassiker clash.

Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham fined Rs 34 lakhs for ‘match-fixing’ remark against referee
Dortmund star Jude Bellingham (Source: twitter)

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham on Tuesday has been handed a EUR40,000 (Rs 34 lakhs approx) fine by the German Football Association (DFB) after his "match-fixing" remarks against the referee Felix Zwayer, after his team 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

However, the 18-year-old England international has avoided a ban, for voicing his frustration over the standard of officiating in the Klassiker clash.

Zwayer was the referee in the Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich edged Dortmund at Westfalenstadion on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski grabbed the winning goal from the penalty spot which didn't go well with the English international Bellingham. "For me, it wasn't [a penalty]," Bellingham told reporters after the game, as per goal.com.

"[Mats] Hummels isn't even looking at the ball, he's fighting to get it and it just sort of hits him, it hits him and I don't even think he's looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game, you give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?" he added.

DFB referee supervisor Marco Haase then launched a complaint against Bellingham for his controversial comments on Zwayer, leading to an investigation being carried out.

The midfielder, while escaping a ban for his comments, has been given a fine of EUR40k, with his post-match quotes having been deemed "unsportsmanlike conduct".

With the top-of-the-table win at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern have taken an important step towards topping the pile at Christmas, opening the gap between themselves and their biggest league rivals to four points.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BundesligaDortmundJude Bellingham
Next
Story

PL 2021: Tottenham Hotspur in big trouble as six players and two staff members test Covid-19 positive

Must Watch

PT5M8S

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot soon