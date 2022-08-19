Durand Cup 2022: Defending champs FC Goa clinch 1-0 win over Indian Air Force

Youngster Muhammed Nemil's strike for FC Goa made all the difference as the defending champs defeated Indian Air Force 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday (August 19). The 20-year-old has now scored six goals in eight matches overall. Also it was Nemil's second goal in this edition of the Durand 2022 in which FC Goa registered their first win.

FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo made three changes to his team's starting XI against Mohammedan SC as Mallikjan Kalegar, Ayush Chhetri and Mevan Dias replaced Rayan Roger Menezes, Shanon Viegas and Jovial Dias respectively. (READ - Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City thrash Indian Navy 4-1)

FC Goa looked to be on tempo to start the game and capitalised on their spell dominance. Nemil made the most when the ball got to him at the edge of the box, dispatching their first chance of the match in the 8th minute with much oomph.

The lead resulted in the Gaurs gradually establishing control over the tempo of the game. In the 17th minute, Air Force's Vivek Kumar almost scored against the run of play, when he attempted a long-ranger from over 40 yards out that narrowly missed the target.

Nemil Once Again scores for FC Goa in the Durand Cup



His 2nd goal this campaign and 6th goal in 8 appearances in the competition. pic.twitter.com/211Ay947PK — Footy India (@footy__india__) August 19, 2022

Goa kept on creating chances in the first half but the young Gaurs lacked composure in the final third to stretch their lead further.

The game became a scrappy, end to end affair in the second forty-five with a torrential downpour and sombre ground conditions not helping the cause.

FC Goa got their best chance of the half in the 64th minute, when Delton received a ball from Nemil and attempted a shot from the right side. This time, however, Shibinraj in the Air Force goal was quick to react as he carried the ball away for a corner-kick.

Still a goal down, the Indian Air Force eked their way back into the contesst and they threw the kitchen sink in the late stages of the game. They did indeed create a couple of fine chances to draw level, but the Gaurs' shot-stopper Hrithik Tiwari was equal to the task whenever called into action.

The Assam-native made brilliant saves, once each in the 75th minute and in stoppage time to deny their opponents the equaliser. The win helped FC Goa open their account in the Durand Cup with three points from two games. Next up for them is a clash against Jamshedpur FC, on August 26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. (With IANS inputs)